Insider Selling: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Sells 10,543 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 10,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $1,334,532.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,971.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BancFirst Stock Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $122.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $80.80 and a 1-year high of $128.31. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.34.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $163.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BancFirst Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in BancFirst by 58.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 85.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BancFirst by 87.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,274,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Featured Articles

