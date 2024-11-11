Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $5,192,534.25 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at $29,171,646.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Caterpillar Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $393.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.82 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,297,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,583,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.40.
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
