Insider Selling: Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Insider Sells $5,192,534.25 in Stock

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total value of $5,192,534.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at $29,171,646.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caterpillar Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $393.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $376.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.82 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,297,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,583,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 62.5% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 23.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 151,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,661,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CAT. Citigroup cut their target price on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $362.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

