Insider Selling: Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) Senior Officer Sells C$2,104,847.21 in Stock

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CLS) Senior Officer Jason Phillips sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$116.94, for a total value of C$2,104,847.21.

Shares of TSE:CLS opened at C$119.54 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of C$33.66 and a 1 year high of C$120.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from C$55.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.00.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

