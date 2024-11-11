Insider Selling: Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) CEO Sells $1,354,566.36 in Stock

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) CEO David Fisher sold 13,314 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $1,354,566.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,688,369.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Fisher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $844,500.00.

On Monday, August 19th, David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of Enova International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $834,600.00.

Enova International Stock Performance

Enova International stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.82, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.89 and a 1 year high of $102.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.92.

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Enova International had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $689.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Enova International’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enova International, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENVA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Enova International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Enova International from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Enova International from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Enova International by 27.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Enova International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Enova International by 25.1% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Enova International in the third quarter worth $76,000. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

