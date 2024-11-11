Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CFO Sells $5,372,133.13 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total transaction of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,051,789.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $189.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.10. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.15 and a twelve month high of $190.42.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Generac had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 61.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 10.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $3,300,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $45,722,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth about $217,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

About Generac

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.