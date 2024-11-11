Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Globus Medical Stock Down 1.3 %
Globus Medical stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Medical
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- California Resources Stock Could Be a Huge Long-Term Winner
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Observability Wars: Datadog and Dynatrace Vie for Data Dominance
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.