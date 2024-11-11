Insider Selling: Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel T. Scavilla sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $4,801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globus Medical Stock Down 1.3 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $80.88 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $84.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $625.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.69 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,711,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 1,171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,570 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 198.6% in the 1st quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,689,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,540 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 1,263.7% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 848,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after buying an additional 785,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Globus Medical by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,018,000 after buying an additional 782,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMED shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

