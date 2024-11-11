Insider Selling: Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) CEO Sells $1,069,920.00 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) CEO John M. Hairston sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $1,069,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,099,305.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.25. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $36.70 and a twelve month high of $61.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $525.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 96.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 25,241 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 75,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HWC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

