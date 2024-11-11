Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Director Sells $2,855,000.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) Director Ralph Baxter sold 50,000 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,130.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ralph Baxter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Ralph Baxter sold 5,000 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $237,200.00.

Intapp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTA opened at $59.39 on Monday. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTA shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intapp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 42.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,014,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,002,000 after buying an additional 1,501,091 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Intapp during the 1st quarter worth $88,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intapp by 64.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 772,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,319,000 after acquiring an additional 301,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intapp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 106,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 27.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 545,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,075,000 after purchasing an additional 117,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

