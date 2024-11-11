Insider Selling: Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total value of $935,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $78.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average is $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.30 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

