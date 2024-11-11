Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) COO Sells $950,738.46 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) COO Oliver K. Mihm sold 5,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $950,738.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,870.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Plexus Price Performance

Plexus stock opened at $165.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $90.18 and a 52-week high of $169.41.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 36,700.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 85.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 190.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PLXS. StockNews.com cut shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

