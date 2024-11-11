Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CAO Sells $1,768,072.74 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $589.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.66 and a 1-year high of $598.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Goldman Sachs Group
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.
