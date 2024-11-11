Insider Selling: The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CAO Sells $1,768,072.74 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.51, for a total value of $1,768,072.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,795.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $589.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $507.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.66 and a 1-year high of $598.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The investment management company reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $555.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $472.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $563.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.