International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $49,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,115,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 16,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 55.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,026 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $92.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.27.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.46). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently -17.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

