International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Game Technology from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

International Game Technology stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $28.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in International Game Technology by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in International Game Technology by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in the United States, Canada, Italy, The United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and PlayDigital. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

