Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares in the company, valued at $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,519.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,006.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $33,727,766. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $536.45 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.25. The firm has a market cap of $191.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.49 and a 1-year high of $538.49.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

