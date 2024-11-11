Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.59 on Monday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.11.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

