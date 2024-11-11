iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.84% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $58.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.00. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.38 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

