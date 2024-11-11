iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17,525.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,372,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348,183 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,401,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,518,000 after buying an additional 34,221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 649,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,609,000 after buying an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 617,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,060,000 after buying an additional 586,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 584,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $138.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $134.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.97. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.58 and a 52 week high of $138.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $1.5496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

