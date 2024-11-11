Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $123.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.92.

Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.

Get Itron alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ITRI

Insider Transactions at Itron

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total value of $90,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,198 shares of company stock valued at $4,508,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 67.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Itron by 35.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Itron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

Shares of ITRI opened at $123.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. Itron has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $124.72.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

(Get Free Report

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.