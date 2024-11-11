Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives $123.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.92.
Several analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Itron from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Itron from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company.
Insider Transactions at Itron
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,444 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 67.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Itron by 35.9% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Itron by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Itron Stock Performance
Shares of ITRI opened at $123.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.36. Itron has a 1 year low of $62.45 and a 1 year high of $124.72.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.71. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The firm had revenue of $615.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Itron’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
