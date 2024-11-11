Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JKHY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.73.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $179.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $189.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack Henry & Associates

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 76.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 148.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.