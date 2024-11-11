Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $196.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 101.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.44.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, August 16th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,690.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

