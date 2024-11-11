Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Fluor by 143.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Fluor by 19.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 336,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Fluor by 19.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 226,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 37,435 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,163.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total transaction of $729,485.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Stock Performance

Shares of FLR stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $60.10. The company has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

