Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $3.07 Million Stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 536,830 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,057 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,810 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,047,000 after buying an additional 141,741 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 16.9% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,663 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 128,879 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 68.7% in the second quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 295,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 120,487 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 560,506 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 46,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MFM opened at $5.57 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $5.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

(Free Report)

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.