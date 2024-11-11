Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in AON by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 96,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,326,000 after buying an additional 57,847 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in AON by 255.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,490,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $383.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21.

AON Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. AON’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

AON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AON from $413.00 to $432.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $359.19.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.