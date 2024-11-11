JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.9% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 103,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,740,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 20,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after acquiring an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $236.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $143.70 and a twelve month high of $248.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.35. The stock has a market cap of $667.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

