KeyCorp Comments on Walmart’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 EPS estimates for Walmart in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the retailer will earn $2.43 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Walmart’s current full-year earnings is $2.44 per share.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of WMT stock opened at $84.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.01.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total value of $166,607.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,915,110.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
