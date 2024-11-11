KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 87.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in KLA were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 77.3% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $687.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $731.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $764.53. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $505.50 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KLA from $760.00 to $725.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $870.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $802.90.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

