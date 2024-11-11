L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Singular Research raised L.B. Foster to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of L.B. Foster from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FSTR

L.B. Foster Stock Up 6.4 %

Institutional Trading of L.B. Foster

Shares of NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.83 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. L.B. Foster has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $30.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in L.B. Foster stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 760.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L.B. Foster were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.