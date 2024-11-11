Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,800 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.9% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 10,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $132.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.14. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

