Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 61 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Rentals by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

URI opened at $875.01 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $720.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $435.80 and a 12 month high of $888.62.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.03%.

A number of research firms have commented on URI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.50.

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total value of $740,916.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,702.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

