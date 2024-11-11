Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,466,000.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a one year low of $49.81 and a one year high of $50.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average of $49.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

