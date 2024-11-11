Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VDE opened at $131.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.66. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.51 and a fifty-two week high of $137.92. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

