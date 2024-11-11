Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,459,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,258,373,000 after acquiring an additional 309,592 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,651,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,096,078,000 after purchasing an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,601,380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,209,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,624,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $375.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.71. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $266.93 and a 52-week high of $377.83. The company has a market cap of $143.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,495. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,213.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,825,275 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

