Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 200 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 9,386 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $202.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.59. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.07 and a fifty-two week high of $239.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 45.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $230.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $247.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

