Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 550 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,419,000. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IDV opened at $28.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.74. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

