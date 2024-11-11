Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of VOX stock opened at $154.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.52. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $107.46 and a 52 week high of $155.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

