Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period.

BATS ICSH opened at $50.53 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

