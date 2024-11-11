Leavell Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,388,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,669,000 after buying an additional 218,760 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,650,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,091,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,639,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,105,000 after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,526,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $110.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.26. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $88.91 and a 1-year high of $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

