Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $93.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

