Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $46.80 and a twelve month high of $62.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.