Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $355,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $97.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.34 and a 1 year high of $98.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.52. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

