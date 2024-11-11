Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 18.8% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 1.4 %

APO stock opened at $162.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $166.72.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 19.33%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

