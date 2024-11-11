Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,532.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 638,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 632,241 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 442.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 319,037 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10,150.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 220,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,872,000 after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 368,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,173,000 after buying an additional 202,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 377,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after buying an additional 186,170 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $130.42 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.89 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.