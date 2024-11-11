Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $317,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 37.5% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.61. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $22.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0722 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

