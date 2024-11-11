Leavell Investment Management Inc. Invests $450,000 in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of IGEB opened at $45.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

