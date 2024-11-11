Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New $427,000 Investment in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (NYSEARCA:RECS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 31,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 14,279 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 210,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 66.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 465,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 91,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF Price Performance

Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $616.40 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.61. Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $35.71.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Core ETF (RECS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000. The index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. RECS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

