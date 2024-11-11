Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 108,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,414,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $332,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $65.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.66. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $65.38.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

