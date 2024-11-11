Leavell Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 6.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,304,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,450,000 after acquiring an additional 137,695 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Embraer by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,648,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,600 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 728,592 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Embraer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,358,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Embraer by 76.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 712,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,372,000 after buying an additional 308,729 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Embraer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERJ. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.86.

Embraer Trading Up 6.4 %

Embraer stock opened at $37.43 on Monday. Embraer S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.94.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.