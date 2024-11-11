Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 450 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Targa Resources by 2,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rogco LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $365,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,451 shares in the company, valued at $25,504,736.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $23,329,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,470 shares in the company, valued at $17,181,399.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Targa Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Targa Resources from $173.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.21.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $192.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $81.03 and a 1 year high of $192.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.92 and a 200-day moving average of $138.24.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.25%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

