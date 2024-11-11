Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,279 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,997,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 297,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after buying an additional 183,155 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 761,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,301,000 after buying an additional 106,841 shares during the last quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 105.2% in the second quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 119,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 61,290 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $929,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $22.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

