Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 134 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.64.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $152.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.35. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $153.51. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

